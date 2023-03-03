UK's King Charles chooses France, Germany for first overseas State Visit

The choice of the countries is being seen as significant in the wake of Brexit to reiterate the UK's bilateral relations with the European Union (EU) member-states.



"As well as speaking to the strength of the U.K.'s bilateral relationships with France and Germany, their Majesties' visits will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries.



"There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation," Buckingham Palace added.



The visit, between March 26 and 31, will include state banquets and several ceremonial events in both countries, including the opening of the British Consulate in Bordeaux and meeting Ukrainian refugees displaced by the conflict with Russia.



The King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by his father Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, last undertook State Visits to France and Germany in 2014 and 2015 respectively, before the EU referendum in favour of Brexit in June 2016.