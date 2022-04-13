UN agencies appeal for funds to help avert possible famine in Somalia

Four UN agencies has appealed for an urgent injection of funds to enable a scale-up of life-saving assistance in Somalia which is facing famine conditions.



The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday that a perfect storm of poverty, skyrocketing food prices and huge funding shortfalls leaves almost 40 per cent of Somalis on the brink, Xinhua news agency reported.



"Millions of Somalis are at risk of sliding into famine as the impact of a prolonged drought continues to destroy lives and livelihoods, and growing needs outpace available resources for humanitarian assistance," the UN agencies warned in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.



The statement follows the release of a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report that found 6 million Somalis, or almost 40 per cent of the population, are now facing extreme levels of food insecurity, with pockets of famine conditions likely in six areas of the country.



Adam Abdelmoula, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, said the projection for the risk of famine in six locations is extremely worrisome and should serve as a very serious warning.



"The reality is that time is not on our side and many more lives and livelihoods are bound to be lost in case of further funding delays," Abdelmoula said, calling on donors to act decisively and help scale up resources to match the rapidly increasing needs, save more lives and rescue more livelihoods for the people of Somalia.