UN calls for halt to Myanmar violence, return to democracy

The UN Security Council called Thursday for an immediate cessation of violence throughout Myanmar as the country's military coup entered a second year, and it reaffirmed support for the country's democratic transition and democratic institutions.

The UN's most powerful body also reiterated its call for the release of all those who remain arbitrarily detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was ousted by the military on Feb. 1, 2021.

In a statement approved by all 15 members, the council expressed deep concern at the continuing state of emergency imposed by Myanmar's military rulers a year ago and the dramatic increase in humanitarian need, particularly among women, children and vulnerable groups, against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The first anniversary of the coup on Tuesday was marked by a nationwide strike, protests and sporadic violence across the country. Several pro-military demonstrations, widely believed to have been organized by the authorities, were also held.

Widespread nonviolent demonstrations followed the army's seizure of power and ouster of Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second term in office after winning a landslide election victory. After the protests were put down with lethal force by the military, armed resistance arose..

About 1,500 civilians have been killed, but the government has been unable to suppress the opposition, which has spread across the country.