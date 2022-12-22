UN calls for restoration of university rights for Afghan women

Women have always played a key role in shaping Afghanistan's development, and in supporting its peace, security and resilience, said Bahous, adding that to end women's higher education is to ignore their historical contributions and sever them from their future potential and the potential of their country.



As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated, the denial of education violates the equal rights of women and girls and will have a devastating impact on Afghanistan's future. It condemns the country to further economic hardship, suffering and international isolation, said Bahous.



Without education, a generation of Afghan women and girls will not have the skills they need to fully contribute to the development of their country. Without education, their pathways to participation and leadership are further constrained, leaving them vulnerable to discrimination and gender-based violence, she added.