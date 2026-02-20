UN chief calls for global interoperability to mitigate AI fragmentation risks

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday highlighted the urgent need for global standards and interoperability in artificial intelligence, warning that fragmentation could undermine the benefits of AI if countries and regions adopt incompatible policies. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Guterres cautioned that rising technological rivalry is making international cooperation increasingly difficult.

“Without a common baseline, fragmentation wins, with different regions and different countries operating under incompatible policies and technical standards,” he said, urging nations to align on testing systems and measuring risks to create a framework for interoperability. “So a startup in New Delhi can scale globally with confidence because the benchmarks are shared and safety can travel with technology,” he added.

The UN chief stressed the importance of science-led AI guardrails to both protect people and accelerate innovation. “Once we understand what AI systems can do and what they cannot, we can move from rough measures to smarter, risk-based guardrails — guardrails that protect people, uphold human rights, and preserve human agency,” he said.