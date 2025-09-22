UN chief Guterres urges global action for peace on International Day of Peace

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called on the world to “silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges, and create stability and prosperity” in a message marking the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21 September.

“Peace cannot wait,” Guterres stressed, noting that in today’s conflict-ridden world, lives are being torn apart, childhoods destroyed, and basic human dignity discarded.

“We are witnessing an explosion of conflict, international law flouted, and record numbers of people fleeing their homes. All they want is peace. Peace is everyone’s business,” he said.