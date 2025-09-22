UN chief Guterres urges global action for peace on International Day of Peace
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called on the world to “silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges, and create stability and prosperity” in a message marking the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21 September.
“Peace cannot wait,” Guterres stressed, noting that in today’s conflict-ridden world, lives are being torn apart, childhoods destroyed, and basic human dignity discarded.
“We are witnessing an explosion of conflict, international law flouted, and record numbers of people fleeing their homes. All they want is peace. Peace is everyone’s business,” he said.
Highlighting the link between development and stability, the UN chief pointed out that nine of the ten countries struggling most with development are also mired in conflict.
He urged the international community to combat racism, dehumanisation, and misinformation, which fuel conflicts, and instead “speak the language of respect and open our hearts to others.”
“Where we have peace, we have hope — families unite, communities rebuild, and children learn and play,” Guterres added.
The International Day of Peace was established by the UN General Assembly in 1981 and, in 2001, was designated as a period of non-violence and ceasefire. This year’s theme is “Act Now for a Peaceful World.”
With IANS inputs
