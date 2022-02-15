UN chief calls for diplomacy to defuse Russia-Ukraine tensions

Earlier on Monday, the secretary-general held a virtual meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He also spoke separately with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



Guterres said he will remain fully engaged in the hours and days to come.



He said, as secretary-general, it is his duty to appeal for the full respect of the UN Charter, a fundamental pillar of international law.



He quoted part of Article 2 of the UN Charter: "All Members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered. All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."