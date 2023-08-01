UN chief Guterres condemns suicide blast in Pakistan

UN chief Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the suicide bombing at a political convention of a hardline Islamist party in northwest Pakistan and called on authorities to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

At least 54 people were killed and over 100 injured in the attack on Sunday when more than 400 members of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, had gathered for a meeting under a large tent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khar town, which borders Afghanistan.

The banned terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

UN Secretary-General Guterres has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a prompt recovery to the wounded, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Monday.