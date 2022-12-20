UN chief Guterres to convene 'no-nonsense' climate summit in September

He noted that while the invitation to the summit is open, there will be a "non-negotiable" price of entry to the summit, which is credible, serious and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis must be presented.



Asserting that it will be a "no-nonsense summit", with no exceptions and no compromises, Guterres cautioned that there will be "no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters or repackaging of announcements of previous years."



He called on every leader to step up from governments to businesses, cities and regions, civil society and finance.