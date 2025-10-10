UN condemns deadly airstrike in Myanmar that killed 24 civilians
The strike took place on Monday in Chaung-U township, where residents had gathered for a national religious festival
The United Nations has condemned a deadly airstrike carried out by Myanmar’s military in the Sagaing Region earlier this week, which claimed the lives of at least 24 civilians, including several children, during a religious celebration. The organisation described the incident as part of a “disturbing pattern” of indiscriminate violence against non-combatants.
The strike took place on Monday in Chaung-U township, where residents had gathered for a national religious festival. Witnesses said a motorised paraglider dropped two explosives onto the crowd, killing 24 people and injuring more than 45 others.
In a statement posted on social media, the United Nations condemned the deadly airstrike in Myanmar that killed at least 24 civilians, including children, during a religious festival. The organisation described the assault as indiscriminate and reiterated its call for accountability, emphasising that civilians must never be targeted in conflict.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York that the incident, if confirmed, reflected an alarming trend of attacks targeting civilians across Myanmar.
“The indiscriminate use of airborne munitions is unacceptable. All parties to the conflict must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” he said.
The Sagaing Region has been among the areas most affected by violence since the February 2021 military coup, which saw the ousting of the democratically elected government and the detention of president Win Myint and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The region’s humanitarian situation has been further strained by a severe earthquake earlier this year.
Data from the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) shows that Sagaing has witnessed the highest number of airstrikes and civilian deaths in the country. Between 28 March and 31 May 2025 alone, the area recorded more than 100 air attacks, resulting in at least 89 fatalities.
OHCHR also warned that the military has been increasingly relying on air power, including paramotors capable of deploying 120 mm mortar rounds, to strike populated and disaster-hit areas.
These attacks took place despite the junta’s announcement of temporary ceasefires in April and May, purportedly to support earthquake relief efforts.
Reiterating its stance, the UN called for an immediate end to violence, accountability for those responsible, and greater protection for civilians. It urged all sides in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict to respect international laws governing the conduct of war and human rights.
With IANS inputs
