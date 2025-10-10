UN condemns deadly airstrike in Myanmar that killed 24 civilians

The United Nations has condemned a deadly airstrike carried out by Myanmar’s military in the Sagaing Region earlier this week, which claimed the lives of at least 24 civilians, including several children, during a religious celebration. The organisation described the incident as part of a “disturbing pattern” of indiscriminate violence against non-combatants.

The strike took place on Monday in Chaung-U township, where residents had gathered for a national religious festival. Witnesses said a motorised paraglider dropped two explosives onto the crowd, killing 24 people and injuring more than 45 others.

In a statement posted on social media, the United Nations condemned the deadly airstrike in Myanmar that killed at least 24 civilians, including children, during a religious festival. The organisation described the assault as indiscriminate and reiterated its call for accountability, emphasising that civilians must never be targeted in conflict.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York that the incident, if confirmed, reflected an alarming trend of attacks targeting civilians across Myanmar.