UN envoy continues consultations with Yemen's political parties

Over 100 Yemeni men and women from political parties, the security and economic sectors, and civil society will be consulted over the next few weeks in Jordan and in Yemen.



The envoy will continue engaging with the government of Yemen and the Houthi group as well as with regional and international stakeholders.



"This is a dire time for Yemen. The conflict, which is soon entering its eighth year, continues to exacerbate the suffering of civilians, threaten regional stability, and undermine the prospects of a peaceful solution," Grundberg said.