UN envoy warns of dangerous escalation in Syria

On November 20, a week after the bombing in Istanbul, which Turkey attributed to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) -- a claim that the SDF denied -- Turkey launched what it called the "Claw-Sword Air Operation".



There were also reports of SDF strikes on Turkish forces and armed opposition-controlled areas and inside of Turkish territory, said Pedersen.



"The trend lines are deeply worrying, and carry real dangers of further escalation. Let me warn the Security Council of the scenario where large-scale military operations by one actor then have knock-on effects across all other theatres, unraveling the strategic stalemate that has brought a measure of relative calm for almost three years," he said.