UN, HRW demand inquiry into missing Afghan activists

"We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of the two protesters who were arrested on Wednesday night. It has been four days now that they have been missing and there is no information. The Taliban have denied that they have taken these women, but they also haven't indicated that they have any knowledge of their whereabouts or any plan to try to locate them," said Heather Barr, Associate women's rights director of the HRW.



Meanwhile, some women's rights activists staged gatherings in the capital Kabul and central province of Bamiyan, where they called for the release of Paryani and Ibrahimkhel.



"We are not aware of the location of the women who have been detained despite five days passing. Why is everyone silent ... at least inform us about their health condition," said a participant.



"We call on the UN to hear the voice of Afghan women, especially the voice of female protesters, because protesting is the right of every citizen. The protestors must not be suppressed," said Waheeda Amiri, a women's rights activist.