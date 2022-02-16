UN, partners seek $190mn for vulnerable people in Ukraine's east

With a global focus on Ukraine, the UN and partners are seeking $190 million to aid the most vulnerable people in Ukraine's east, UN humanitarians has said.



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it focuses on the need and protection of the 2.9 million people along the "contact line" in Donetsk and Luhansk while international attention is on the broader Ukraine-Russia tensions, Xinhua news agency reported.



The office said it aims to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable 1.8 million people along both sides of the contact line with the $190 million it seeks in the Ukraine humanitarian response plan for 2022.