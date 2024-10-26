UN peacekeepers withdraw from post in Lebanon under Israeli fire

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said its peacekeepers have withdrawn from a post near the southern Lebanese village of Dhayra after being fired upon by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers earlier this week.

According to a UNIFIL statement dated 25 October, Friday, the incident occurred on Tuesday when peacekeepers at a permanent observation post were monitoring IDF soldiers conducting house-clearing operations nearby.

Upon realising they were being observed, the IDF opened fire on the post, prompting the peacekeepers to withdraw to ensure their safety, Xinhua news agency reported. The statement added that the IDF has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line (a demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights) and has deliberately damaged camera, lighting, and communications equipment at some of these positions.