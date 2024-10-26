UN peacekeepers withdraw from post in Lebanon under Israeli fire
Over the past few weeks, Israeli forces have attacked UNIFIL positions in Lebanon several times, causing injuries among peacekeepers
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said its peacekeepers have withdrawn from a post near the southern Lebanese village of Dhayra after being fired upon by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers earlier this week.
According to a UNIFIL statement dated 25 October, Friday, the incident occurred on Tuesday when peacekeepers at a permanent observation post were monitoring IDF soldiers conducting house-clearing operations nearby.
Upon realising they were being observed, the IDF opened fire on the post, prompting the peacekeepers to withdraw to ensure their safety, Xinhua news agency reported. The statement added that the IDF has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line (a demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights) and has deliberately damaged camera, lighting, and communications equipment at some of these positions.
Over the past few weeks, Israeli forces have attacked UNIFIL positions in Lebanon several times, causing injuries among peacekeepers and sparking criticism from the international community.
Meanwhile, the IDF on Saturday announced the successful completion of "precise and targeted strikes" against multiple military targets in Iran that posed an immediate threat to Israel.
On Wednesday morning, two medic teams transferring a patient in the southern village of Yarin came under fire of unknown origin, resulting in one vehicle being immobilised and left at the scene, UNIFIL said.
Separately, Israeli ground forces have initiated an incursion into Lebanon. The strike coincided with the return of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken from a Middle East tour, where he had urged Israeli officials to avoid escalating the conflict and to exclude nuclear facilities in any Iranian operation.
White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett acknowledged Israel's targeted strikes on Iranian military targets, referring further inquiries to the Israeli government.
On Friday evening, a medical facility at a UNIFIL position in Bayt Lif was hit by a shell or rocket of unknown origin, causing damage to buildings. Later, two shells or rockets, also of unknown origin, impacted near a UNIFIL position in Kfarchouba, causing damage to living accommodations and shelters, it said.
"Peacekeepers in both positions were in shelters at the time. Fortunately, no peacekeepers were hurt in any of these incidents," the statement added.
UNIFIL assured that peacekeepers continue to monitor and report to the UN Security Council on the situation in south Lebanon despite the dramatic escalation and violence on the ground.
It also reminded all parties of their obligation to avoid actions putting peacekeepers or civilians in danger.
