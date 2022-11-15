UN projects world population to be 8 billion

The global population is projected to reach 8 billion (800 crore) on 15 November 2022, and India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, according to the World Population Prospects 2022 released by the United Nations.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion (850 crore) in 2030, 9.7 billion (970 crore) in 2050 and 10.4 billion (140 crore) in 2100. The world’s two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29 per cent of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion (26 per cent). China and India accounted for the largest populations in these regions, with more than 1.4 billion each in 2022.

More than half of the projected increase in the global population between 2022 and 2050 is expected to be concentrated in just eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania. India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.