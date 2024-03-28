UN report exposes global food waste crisis as India grapples with alarming levels

A recent UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report sheds light on alarming global food waste statistics, revealing that households worldwide squandered over 1 billion meals daily in 2022, while 783 million people suffered from hunger and food insecurity.

Published ahead of the International Day of Zero Waste, the UNEP Food Waste Index Report 2024, co-authored with WRAP, underscores the detrimental impact of food waste on the economy, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

Despite efforts to curb waste, the report highlights persistent challenges in tracking progress, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Key findings indicate that in 2022, 1.05 billion tonnes of food waste were generated, equating to 132 kg per capita and nearly one-fifth of all food available to consumers.

Notably, 60 per cent of food wastage occurred at the household level, emphasising the urgent need for individual and systemic interventions.

"Food waste is a global tragedy. Millions will go hungry today as food is wasted across the world," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

"Not only is this a major development issue, but the impacts of such unnecessary waste are causing substantial costs to the climate and nature. The good news is we know if countries prioritise this issue, they can significantly reverse food loss and waste, reduce climate impacts and economic losses, and accelerate progress on global goals."