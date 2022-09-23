UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine

Based on the evidence gathered by the commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, Mose said, without specifying who which side in the war committed the alleged crimes.



He said the team had examined two incidents of ill-treatment against Russian soldiers by Ukrainian forces.



Mose said an unspecified number of Russian soldiers were found to have committed crimes of sexual or gender-based violence with victims ranging in age from 4 to 82 years old.



The commission plans to gradually expand its investigation, with areas of interest including allegations of filtration camps for people being detained or deported, the forced transfer of people, and allegations of expedited adoption of children.