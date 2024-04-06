UN chief voices concern over Israel's use of AI in Gaza strikes

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over reports of the Israeli military using artificial intelligence (AI) in its bombing spree in Gaza.

Reports showed that AI was used to identify targets, particularly in "densely populated residential areas, resulting in a high level of civilian casualties", he told reporters on Friday, 5 April.

"No part of life-and-death decisions, which impact entire families, should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms," he said at a press encounter, as the Hamas-Israel conflict is nearly six months.