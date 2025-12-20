UN Security Council condemns drone attacks on UN peacekeepers in Sudan

Denouncing the attack in the strongest possible terms, council members condemned the targeting of UN peacekeepers and all provocations against UNISFA, demanding that those responsible be swiftly identified and held accountable.

They reiterated that assaults on peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, reminding all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. The council called on the United Nations to conduct a prompt investigation into the incident, with the support of UNISFA, and to keep Bangladesh, the troop-contributing country, fully informed of the inquiry’s progress.

The statement also urged host authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of UN premises, personnel and peacekeepers, while calling on both Sudan and South Sudan to extend full cooperation to UNISFA and its operations.

Council members further underscored the urgent need for deeper cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan to restore peace, security and stability in Abyei, the long-disputed border region between the two nations.

Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal conflict since 15 April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a war that has killed tens of thousands and driven millions from their homes, both within the country and across its borders.

With IANS inputs