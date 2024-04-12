UN Security Council voices concern over killing of World Central Kitchen staff

The council members stressed the need for accountability for all of these incidents and noted that Israel has announced the initial results of an investigation into the incident, stressing the need for a full, transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident that is fully publicised.

The council members also demanded that all parties to the conflict fully respect the protected status of humanitarian workers, facilities, and operations under international law, abide by humanitarian notification and deconfliction mechanisms, and immediately fix any deficiencies in these mechanisms.

They reiterated their deep concern over the human toll of the conflict, the catastrophic humanitarian situation, and the threat of imminent famine in Gaza, and called for the immediate lifting of all barriers to the delivery of humanitarian aid at scale to the civilian population and to the unhindered distribution of such assistance.