UN talks on plastic pollution end; next zero draft of legally binding pact

"I look forward to INC-3 in Nairobi, and urge member states to maintain this momentum. The world is calling for an agreement that is broad, innovative, inclusive and transparent, one that leans on science and learns from stakeholders, and one that ensures support for developing nations."



"Plastic has been the default option in design for too long. It is time to redesign products to use less plastic, particularly unnecessary and problematic plastics, to redesign product packaging and shipping to use less plastic, to redesign systems and products for reuse and recyclability and to redesign the broader system for justice," she added.



"The INC has the power to deliver this transformation, bringing major opportunities for everyone."



On the first day of the session, member states elected Georgia, Estonia, Sweden and the US to the bureau. Following discussions on voting rights, they also agreed on an interpretive paragraph for the Draft Rules of Procedure that apply on a provisional basis to the work of the INC.