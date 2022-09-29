UN welcomes the start of Rwanda genocide suspect's trial

According to the Human Rights Watch, as a chief financier of the Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines, which during the genocide instructed people to erect barriers and carry out searches, named persons to be targeted and pointed out areas to attack, Kabuga is accused of being a mastermind of the genocide.



The 89-year-old, is also accused of aiding and abetting the Interahamwe, a militia attached to the ruling party who hunted down and slaughtered Tutsi men, women, and children.



The Rwandan genocide that occurred between April 7 and July 15, 1994 during the Rwandan Civil War, led to the killing of approximately three quarters of the Tutsi population, leaving more than half a million people dead.



Sexual violence was rife, with an estimated 250,000 to 500,000 women raped during the 100 days.