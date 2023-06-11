Unabomber Ted Kaczynski found dead in US prison cell

Prison guards at the facility discovered Kaczynski's body on Saturday morning at around 00:25 local time (04:25 GMT), a spokesperson for the US Bureau of Prisons told the BBC.



His cause of death was not immediately clear.



"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," the spokesperson said. Kaczynski was then "transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel".



Before suffering from declining health which prompted his transfer to the facility in December 2021, he had been held at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since May 1998.