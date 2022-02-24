Unconfirmed reports say Russian forces have destroyed Ukraine Navy

"The work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded. Depending on the situation on the border, border guards together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine are firing at the enemy.



"Information on injuries among border guards is being clarified," the Daily Mail quoted the spokesman as saying.



Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbas Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Ukrainian regime for eight years".



He said Russia could not exist with a "constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine" and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian solders was "inevitable", Daily Mail reported.