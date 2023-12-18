Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi amid health crisis: Sources

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan, due to a severe health complication, sources said on Monday, 18 December, reports India Today.

Although several reports on social media have suggested poisoning as the cause, no official confirmation has been provided, as per information shared by one of his aides.

Dawood Ibrahim was admitted to the hospital two days ago, and sources reveal that he is under tight security, being the sole patient on his designated floor. Access to this floor is restricted to only top hospital authorities and his immediate family members, as per India Today.

The Mumbai Police is actively seeking more information on the hospitalisation of the notorious underworld figure, relying on contacts such as his relatives Alishah Parkar and Sajid Wagle, reports India Today.