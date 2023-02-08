UNFPA scales up emergency response to reach women, girls in Turkey, Syria

In Syria, according to the statement, blankets and warm clothes in addition to dignity kits are being provided to women and girls in need. Mobile health teams and field clinics have been deployed to provide reproductive health and protection services to affected people in the four worst-hit governorates, where women and girls' safe spaces will also be established.



The provision of cash payments, which ensure women and girls can access health services and information, including for gender-based violence prevention and response, will be rapidly assessed and provided based on funding availability, according to the statement.



Prepositioned life-saving reproductive health supplies, including medicines to manage obstetric emergencies, will be distributed in affected areas this week, the statement added.