UNGA calls for end to Israeli occupation in Palestine within a year

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has passed a non-binding resolution demanding an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory within the next 12 months by an overwhelming margin.

The resolution was adopted on Wednesday, 18 September with 124 votes in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions, during the UNGA's 10th emergency special session considering Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution demanding that Israel comply with all its legal obligations under international law, including advisory opinions by the International Court of Justice, was introduced by the State of Palestine on Tuesday, 17 September and was co-sponsored by more than two dozen nations.

By the newly adopted resolution, the UNGA "demands that Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution".

The UNGA also demands that Israel comply without delay with all its legal obligations under international law, including as stipulated by the International Court of Justice.