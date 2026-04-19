UN chief strongly condemns attack killing French peacekeeper in Lebanon

UN secretary-general António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack in southern Lebanon that killed a French peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and injured three others, calling for accountability and respect for international law.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres said attacks on peacekeepers are “grave violations of international humanitarian law” and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, warning they could amount to war crimes.

The UN urged all parties to ensure the safety and security of its personnel, protect UN assets, and respect UNIFIL’s freedom of movement. It also called for a prompt investigation into the incident and prosecution of those responsible.