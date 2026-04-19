UN chief strongly condemns attack killing French peacekeeper in Lebanon
UN urges all parties to ensure safety and security of its personnel, protect UN assets, and respect UNIFIL’s freedom of movement
UN secretary-general António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack in southern Lebanon that killed a French peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and injured three others, calling for accountability and respect for international law.
In a statement issued by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres said attacks on peacekeepers are “grave violations of international humanitarian law” and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, warning they could amount to war crimes.
The UN urged all parties to ensure the safety and security of its personnel, protect UN assets, and respect UNIFIL’s freedom of movement. It also called for a prompt investigation into the incident and prosecution of those responsible.
According to a preliminary UNIFIL assessment, the peacekeepers came under fire from non-state actors, believed to be Hezbollah, while inspecting a site where improvised explosive devices were suspected to have been planted on a road between two UN positions in the mission’s area of operations.
The attack marks the third fatal incident involving UNIFIL personnel in recent weeks, despite a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that came into effect on 16 April. The UN has urged all sides to adhere to the truce and halt hostilities.
Guterres extended condolences to the family of the slain peacekeeper and to France, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Tensions remain high on the ground. The Israel Defense Forces said it struck militants approaching the “Yellow Line” — the northern boundary of Israel’s security zone in southern Lebanon — over the past day. Eyewitnesses and Lebanese security sources also reported that Israeli forces began constructing a new military position near Kfarchouba village along the border.
With IANS inputs