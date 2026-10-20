US ends automatic work-permit renewals, green card backlog draws 63 lawmakers

The US ends automatic work permit extensions, putting Indian H-4 spouses and green card applicants at risk of job disruptions

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Indian H-4 visa holders and employment-based green card applicants in the United States face potential job disruptions after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ended automatic extensions of certain work permits, leaving affected workers at risk of losing employment while renewal applications remain pending.

The final rule, published in the Federal Register on 14 October under document number 2026-20955, formalises an interim regulation introduced on 30 October 2025. It removes automatic extensions of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for specified categories of applicants who file renewal applications on or after 30 October 2025.

Previously, eligible applicants could continue working for up to 540 days while their renewals were processed. Under the revised policy, filing a renewal application generally no longer allows them to work beyond their existing permit's expiry date.

The change is particularly significant for Indian families, many of whom depend on H-1B visas for employment and H-4 status for spouses. Eligible H-4 spouses can obtain work authorisation, but delays in renewing their permits could force them to stop working temporarily.