US slaps sanctions on ICC judges probing Netanyahu, France expresses dismay

The United States on Wednesday, 20 August, expanded its sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its investigation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, targeting a French judge and several other ICC officials involved in the cases.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio announced sanctions against judge Nicolas Guillou of France, who is overseeing the case in which the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

Canadian judge Kimberly Prost was also hit with sanctions for her role in a separate ICC probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, while deputy prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal were likewise targeted.

France, whose President Emmanuel Macron had visited Washington just days earlier, expressed strong disapproval, calling the move “in contradiction to the principle of an independent judiciary.” The ICC condemned the sanctions as a “flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution.”