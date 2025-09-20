US tech firms urge H-1B visa workers to return before Sunday deadline

In a dramatic last-minute alert that could reshape the plans of thousands of skilled professionals, major US tech and financial giants, including Microsoft and JPMorgan, have urged H-1B and H-4 visa holders stranded abroad to return to the United States before the 21 September deadline for US President Donald Trump’s sweeping $100,000 annual visa fee.

The US administration has announced that the fee-based visa programme, set to last for 12 months, is expected to generate over $100 billion for the US Treasury, earmarked for national debt reduction and tax cuts. Critics argue that the move could hinder talent mobility, stifle innovation, and make it expensive for companies to retain skilled foreign workers.

According to reports, companies like Microsoft and JPMorgan have instructed H-1B workers already in the US to continue their employment domestically and avoid international travel until further guidance.