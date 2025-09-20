US tech firms urge H-1B visa workers to return before Sunday deadline
Critics say the move may limit talent mobility, stifle innovation, and raise costs for retaining skilled foreign workers
In a dramatic last-minute alert that could reshape the plans of thousands of skilled professionals, major US tech and financial giants, including Microsoft and JPMorgan, have urged H-1B and H-4 visa holders stranded abroad to return to the United States before the 21 September deadline for US President Donald Trump’s sweeping $100,000 annual visa fee.
The US administration has announced that the fee-based visa programme, set to last for 12 months, is expected to generate over $100 billion for the US Treasury, earmarked for national debt reduction and tax cuts. Critics argue that the move could hinder talent mobility, stifle innovation, and make it expensive for companies to retain skilled foreign workers.
According to reports, companies like Microsoft and JPMorgan have instructed H-1B workers already in the US to continue their employment domestically and avoid international travel until further guidance.
Microsoft has specifically recommended that H-4 visa holders also remain in the US, stating: “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.” No official statements have yet been issued by either company.
Approximately 71 per cent of H-1B visa holders are from India, primarily working in the technology sector with companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, and Tata Consultancy Services. Following the announcement, shares of major IT services firms, including US-listed Indian companies, fell by 2 per cent to 5 per cent.
H-1B visas, which are typically valid for three years and renewable up to six, allow US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in fields such as technology and engineering. Analysts warn that the $100,000 annual fee could dramatically increase costs for firms and affect the employment of Indian professionals, many of whom also face decades-long waits for Green Cards.
The new rule underscores the administration’s aim to prioritise revenue generation but has sparked concerns over its potential impact on the global tech talent pool.
