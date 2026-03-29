University in Tehran bombed, Iran threatens retaliation in the Gulf

Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Tehran, founded in 1929, was struck in an Israeli attack at approximately 2.30 am local time on Friday, 27 March. Under international humanitarian law, universities are civilian institutions and must not be targeted by militaries.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has demanded that the United States condemn the bombing of the universities by noon on Monday, 30 March, or face retaliation against American university campuses across the Gulf. Iranian media had earlier reported the bombing of over 600 schools, a research centre, and the Isfahan University of Technology in the same wave of attacks.

The IRGC statement, published by Iranian media, reported by The Times of Israel and quoted by news agencies including AFP, read: “If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation, it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time.”

The statement warned employees, professors, and students at American universities in the region to remain at least one kilometre away from campuses. A report by news agency TASS said the IRGC claimed that two universities in West Asia would be destroyed regardless of Washington’s response.