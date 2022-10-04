Unrest in Iran grows as Zahedan violence fuels Baloch movement

The official Iranian news agency IRNA said: "With the death on Saturday night of one of the members of the paramilitary forces, the number of martyrs among the Guards in the terrorist incident in Zahedan on Friday has increased to five." It added that 32 IRGC members were injured in the clashes.



Iran-based Baloch religious scholar Maulvi Abdul Hameed has blamed Iranian security forces for the killings, alleging: "The bullets have been fired into the heads and hearts of most of the worshipers, and it is clear that it was the work of snipers." He added that the police did not disperse the protesters but instead fired at them.



The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), in a statement from London, has criticised Iran for firing at "peaceful Baloch protesters in Iranian-occupied Balochistan" on September 30. The FBM said that Iran has deprived the Baloch people of their national identity and has placed "restrictions on the culture, language and collective thinking of the Baloch people."



Meanwhile Iran has vowed to avenge the deaths of the IRGC personnel in the Zahedan violence.