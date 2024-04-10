UNSC reform negotiations not begun in earnest: UNGA President

The negotiations for reforming the UN Security Council have not "begun in earnest" and the process is stuck in "informal discussions," according to General Assembly President Dennis Francis.

"Under the ambit of the IGN what is taking place are informal discussions that predate the commencement of formal negotiations," he said on Tuesday referring to the Intergovernmental Negotiations process for reforms.

He would not set a time frame for the negotiations, saying, "The member states themselves will determine the timing of the commencement of formal negotiations, but we are not yet there."

Francis was asked at his news conference about the veto-mired Security Council's inability to deal with the Ukraine and Gaza crises and if it was directly connected to the failure of the reform process.

He said that the assertion that the reform negotiations were a failure "is not quite accurate because the IGN process has not failed".

"It's a members-driven process. This is a member-driven organisation. They have not yet made that determination (about moving to earnest negotiations). They will when they think the time and context is right," he said.