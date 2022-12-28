UNSC reiterates call for women's equal participation in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council has reiterated its call for full participation of women and girls in the Afghan society, expressing concern about the Taliban's latest ban on female students from going to universities.



"Deeply alarmed" by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls, the Council on Tuesday reiterated its concern over the suspension of school beyond the sixth grade and its call for "the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan", Xinhua news agency.



The Council called on the Taliban regime "to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices", which represent "an increasing erosion of the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms".