US: 14-yr-old boy charged with murder in Georgia high school shooting

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder for shooting four people dead at a US high school, authorities said, adding that their investigation into the country's latest outburst of gun violence is ongoing.

The teen faces four felony murder counts after allegedly killing two fellow children, also aged 14, as well as two teachers at Apalachee High School in the southern state of Georgia on Wednesday, 4 September.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN reported on Thursday that the gun used in the shooting -- which it described as an AR 15-style assault rifle -- had been purchased for the teenager by his father as a holiday gift.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation had said the suspect identified as Colt Gray would be charged as an adult.

It said that he would appear in court on Friday, 6 September and that additional charges are expected.

"The investigation into the shooting at Apalachee HS is still active and ongoing," the agency said on Thursday in a post on X.

"This is day 2 of a very complex investigation and the integrity of the case is paramount," it said, adding that all four victims would be autopsied on Thursday.