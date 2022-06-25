US abortion clinics begin to close after SC overturns Roe v. Wade

Meanwhile, the decision was met with elation by anti-abortion campaigners outside the court in Washington, but protests against the ruling were due to be held in more than 50 cities across the US.

The ruling has led to widespread criticism.

President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court's move will put women's health and lives at risk.

"It's a realisation of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court," he said.

Slamming the verdict, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the "Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP's dark and extreme goal of ripping away women's right to make their own reproductive health decisions".

"American women today have less freedom than their mothers... This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November."

The Governors of California, Washington and Oregon have vowed to protect patients travelling from other states for an abortion.

The landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case saw the Supreme Court rule by a vote of seven to two that a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy was protected by the US constitution.

The ruling gave American women an absolute right to an abortion in the first three months (trimester) of pregnancy, but allowed for restrictions in the second trimester and for prohibitions in the third.