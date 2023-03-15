US accuses Russia of downing drone over Black Sea

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drone was brought down over the Black Sea, after what its European Command (EUCOM) described as "an unsafe and unprofessional intercept" by two Russian jets, media reports said.

The "Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance" platform was "operating within international airspace" when the airplanes approached, EUCOM said in a statement. One of the Su-27s "struck the propeller of the MQ-9", so the operators ditched the drone into the sea.

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," the US military complained, accusing the Russians of "a lack of competence", RT reported.