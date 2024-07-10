US affirms strategic partnership with India amid Modi's Russia visit

The United States will continue to view India as a strategic partner and have robust dialogue with the country, the Pentagon said on Tuesday 9 July as PM Narendra Modi concluded his historic visit to Russia, to which the Joe Biden administration has expressed its concerns.

"India and Russia have had a relationship for a very long time. From a US perspective, India is a strategic partner with whom we continue to engage in with full and frank dialogue to include their relationship with Russia. As it relates to the NATO summit being this week, of course, like you, the world is focused on that," Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference.

"But I do not think anybody will be surprised if (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin tries to represent this visit in a way that seeks to somehow show that he is not isolated from the rest of the world. And the fact of the matter is, President Putin's war of choice has isolated Russia from the rest of the world and it has come at great cost," he said responding to questions on Modi's Russia visit.