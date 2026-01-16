US AI company Anthropic hires Irina Ghose as India managing director

US-based AI safety and research firm Anthropic on Friday signalled a major step in its India journey, announcing the appointment of Irina Ghose as managing director for the Indian market, ahead of the opening of its first office in the country.

A seasoned technology leader, Ghose brings more than three decades of experience in building and scaling technology-driven enterprises. Most recently, she served as managing director of Microsoft India, where she played a pivotal role in steering enterprise AI adoption across some of the country’s most critical sectors, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and government.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said, noting that Indian organisations are rapidly moving beyond experimentation toward applied AI — a phase where trust, safety and long-term impact are as vital as innovation itself.