US Air Force considers expanding B-21 bomber fleet amid rising China threat

Senior US Air Force officials have indicated that the Pentagon may need to expand its planned fleet of B-21 stealth bombers beyond the current target of 100 aircraft, citing the rapidly growing military challenge posed by China.

Testifying before the House Armed Services subcommittee on projection forces, Lieutenant General David Tabor said the changing strategic environment had prompted the Air Force to reconsider whether the existing B-21 procurement plan would be sufficient for future conflicts.

“My sense is that we do need more than 100,” Tabor told lawmakers, while clarifying that internal assessments were still underway to determine the exact requirement.

The B-21 Raider, designed as the next-generation long-range stealth bomber, is expected to play a central role in US military operations in highly contested regions, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman argued that the security landscape had shifted dramatically since the programme was first conceived more than a decade ago.

“The capability that aircraft provides is pretty amazing,” Wittman said, adding that the bomber would be vital in confronting “a large-scale threat” in increasingly hostile operational environments.

The hearing focused on the Air Force’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget and broader efforts to modernise ageing fleets of bombers, tankers and transport aircraft.

Subcommittee chairman Trent Kelly warned that rival powers were rapidly advancing their military capabilities.

“Our bomber fleet is the cornerstone of our strategic deterrent,” Kelly said. “Our mobility platforms are the backbone of our operational effectiveness.”

Air Force acquisition chief William Bailey defended ongoing efforts to strengthen aerial refuelling fleets and improve aircraft survivability in future conflicts.