US announces additional aid for Ukraine

The US has announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total of American aid committed to Ukraine to $1 billion in just the past week, the White House announced in a statement.



The additional funding also raised the total US assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Joe Biden administration to $2 billion, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.



The new $800 million assistance package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armour weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armour systems; 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns; over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds; 25,000 sets of body armour; and 25,000 helmets.



The statement went on to say that the US "continues to expedite the authorisation and facilitation of additional assistance to Ukraine from our allies".