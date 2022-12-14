US announces fusion tech clean energy breakthrough for warming world

Fusion technology is the process by which two or more smaller atoms are combined or fused into a bigger one and in nature, it is how the sun and stars are powered.



What makes the breakthrough achieved at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) of the Lawrence Livermore Nuclear Laboratory (LLNL) a gamechanger is that it produced more energy than it used for lasers to create fusion, unlike in current energy production methods that consume more power than they put out.



Scientists Robbie Scott with the Central Laser Facility (CLF) Plasma Physics Group who was involved in the research explained to Science Media said that it is "a bit like striking a match (and) with this experiment the match kept burning" and "fusion has the potential to provide a near-limitless, safe, clean, source of carbon-free baseload energy".

