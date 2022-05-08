US announces new sanctions, G7 to phase out Russian oil imports

The US on Sunday announced new sanctions on Russia, targeting management consultancies and accounting services and media outlets funded directly or indirectly by the state. Also, among the new curbs, were export controls on equipment and machinery such as bulldozers.

The announcement followed an agreement between G-7 countries to further "ratchet up" costs on Russia by collectively taking further measures. A White House fact-sheet stated that sanctions in place "are already exacting an immense toll on Russia's economy and our export controls have strangled Russia's access to critical technology and the supply chains it needs to sustain its military ambitions".

The US and G7 partners also committed themselves "to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil". This group of countries includes some of the largest importers of Russian oil such as Germany and Japan.