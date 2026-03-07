US approves emergency sale of 12,000 bomb casings to Israel amid Iran war

The United States has approved the emergency sale of 12,000 bomb casings to Israel as the conflict involving Israel, Iran and allied groups across West Asia continues to escalate.

The US State Department cleared the sale on Friday, saying the transfer of the munitions was necessary to support Israel’s military operations and strengthen its deterrence against regional threats.

According to a statement from the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the deal involves the sale of 1,000-pound (about 450-kg) bomb casings valued at about 151.8 million dollars (around Rs 1,260 crore). The package will also include engineering, logistics and technical support services from the US government and private contractors.

“The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats,” the bureau said.

Bomb casings form the metal shell of aerial bombs and are later fitted with explosive materials and guidance kits to produce operational munitions. The large number approved in the deal indicates preparations for sustained aerial operations.

The decision comes a week after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, dramatically widening the conflict in West Asia. The war has since spread across multiple fronts, including missile exchanges between Israel and Iran and clashes involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon and elsewhere in the region.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Friday that major American defence companies had agreed to quadruple production of advanced weapons to support the ongoing military campaign.

The emergency approval also reflects Washington’s determination to maintain Israel’s military advantage as the conflict intensifies. Israel has been carrying out extensive airstrikes targeting Iranian military facilities, nuclear infrastructure and allied militia groups.