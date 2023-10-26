US: At least 16 killed in Maine mass shootings
On Wednesday night, a series of shootings in Lewiston, Maine, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 16 lives, with over 50 individuals sustaining injuries
At least 16 people were reportedly killed and more than 50 others were injured on Wednesday night in multiple shootings in the US city of Lewiston, Maine.
In a post on microblogging site X, Maine State Police said: "There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations."
The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted two photographs of the suspect on Facebook.
"Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large," the sheriff's office said.
Meanwhile, Governor Janet Mills posted on X that she was aware of the situation and urging "all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials".
The White House said: "The President has been briefed on what’s known so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine and will continue to receive updates."
Published: 26 Oct 2023, 8:48 AM