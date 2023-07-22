US: Biden nominates first woman to head US Navy

President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, a senior administration official said on Friday.

She would be the first woman to head the Navy and the first to be a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

She would be the second woman to head a branch of the US military after Coast Guard chief Admiral Linda Fagan, who was also nominated by Biden last year.

"Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas," Biden said in a statement.