US: Biden, Trump win enough delegates to secure nominations

US President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination for the second straight election on Tuesday, setting up a rematch with his predecessor Donald Trump.

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Biden became the presumptive nominee of his party when he won a sufficient number of delegates in Georgia.

That pushed Biden's count past the 1,968 needed to win a majority of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August. That's where his nomination will be made official.

Trump is also the presumptive nominee

Former President Donald Trump, who won the Republican primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington state, also clinched the Republican nomination.