US cannot allow China's 'new normal' over Taiwan, says Pelosi

We didn't go there to talk about China. We went there to praise Taiwan. And we went there to show our friendship to say, China cannot isolate Taiwan,' Pelosi asserted.



The visit delivered a clear statement that America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is unshakeable, Pelosi noted.



She said bilateral discussions centred around seizing opportunities and addressing shared challenges, including upholding the democracy in the face of autocracy, fostering robust economic growth, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and in governance, responding to COVID-19 and climate crisis.



House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks told reporters that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan illustrated that no matter what Chinese President Xi Jinping said, the US was going to stand by its friends and allies.



Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was part of the Congressional delegation to Taiwan, was also present at the news conference.



He said the delegation discussed the backlog of the pending arms sales to Taiwan.



The delegation also visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.